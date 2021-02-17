Cardi B Turn Up With Offset To Mavado’s Classic As Fans Criticized Her Parenting Skills

Mavado is keeping an old hit alive with Cardi B’s cosign.

As a Caribbean descendant, Cardi B was exposed to dancehall music growing up. It means she is a fan of all the genres’ top players, including Vybz Kartel, Spice, Mavado, and more. The rap star will, on occasion, remind us of her West Indian roots, whether she is twerking to some raunchy Spice songs at her private birthday party in the Dominican Republic or to a Vybz Kartel banger in the club. In her latest dancehall endorsement, the Billboard-topping rapper is living it up on a yacht dancing to songs like “Come Into My Room” by Mavado and Stacious.

Mavado shared the video on his Instagram page on Monday, penning the short caption, “@iamcardib just know,” with the fire emoji. Cardi was whisked away by Offset for Valentine’s day weekend. She shared videos and photos from the vacation getaway that she seems to be thoroughly enjoying with her husband and father of her adorable little girl Kulture who is also with them. The maritime escapade was well documented on Cardi’s Instagram Story with the music catalog they enjoyed, including dancehall tracks from Vybz Kartel, Mavado, Beenie Man, Popcaan, RDX, and more.

As for the snippet that Mavado posted, many fans are saying there is a renewed interest in his popular Stacious-assisted hit now that Cardi B has endorsed it. “Still hot in 2021,” one fan commented about the song. In another comment, one stan said the track is “still a top gal song” while another demanded, “we need a remix to this.”

Upon its release, “Come Into My Room” quickly became one of Mavado’s biggest songs. The hit collaboration, which debuted in 2009, is a staple in the quintessential dancehall playlist. Vado undoubtedly found a classic with this one, and he is wallowing in the moment it is highlighted by one of the biggest stars in the world more than a decade later.

What do you think Mavado wants us to “just know” exactly?

Meanwhile, some fans are criticizing Cardi B for her parenting skills while she’s enjoying a much needed vacation.