Boosie Badazz Gets Into It With Lori Harvey Fans: “I Said What I Said”

Lil Boosie remains defiant amid backlash from Lori Harvey fans.

The Baton Rouge rap legend is catching some heat on Twitter following comments he made about Lori Harvey during his recent interview with Vlad TV. Boosie Badazz famously stated that we need to celebrate Future rather than celebrate women like Lori who seemingly dated several celebrity men over the past year or so.

Boosie said, “I think we need to stop giving the women the power with situations like this.” He went on to say, “We gotta start giving the bachelors, the men, who are running through a beautiful woman like this the credit, who not housing her, running through her.”

Of course, these comments did not go down well with many critics especially fans of Lori Harvey. However, in true Boosie Badazz fashion, he clapped back in a new video on Instagram, which he captioned, “f**k yall I said what I said.”

In the clip, Boosie doubled down on his comments and suggested Harvey has been “passed around.”

“I wake up to all these Lori Harvey fans on my ass… talkin’ bout’ I’m hating on Lori. Why would I wanna hate on Lori for? I just say y’all got it f**ked up saying ‘Let’s go!’ If you sayin’ ‘let’s go’ that means you want your daughter to f**k seven or eight, nine n***as in a couple months…in the industry.”

He continues: “If that’s cool with you, for your daughter doing that…then I can’t say shit. But what’s wrong with y’all mother****rs is… y’all salute the woman who get passed around, but y’all dog the woman who stick by they n***a when they n***a f**k over. Y’all dog the real b**ches who stick by they n***a, but y’all salute the b**ches who go from hand to hand. The world f*** up.”

He even went on to suggest that celebrity couples in which the women “stick” with their men are frowned upon by the public even after the men do things like cheat. Of course, Boosie Badazz is no stranger to controversy. Last year he was heavily criticized for comments he made about Dwayne Wade’s child Zaya. He was even confronted by Mike Tyson, who questioned why he would have said such homophobic things without fully grasping or understanding the power of his words.

Lori Harvey, who is at the center of Boosie’s criticism of her past relationships, has been linked with various men over the past few years. In 2017 she was engaged to Dutch football player Memphis Depay, but they parted ways that same year. She has also dated R&B singer Trey Songz and was spotted in 2019 making out with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton over the Super Bowl weekend.

Harvey also dated Sean “Diddy” Combs, and there were even rumors she may have also dated his son Justin Combs. Although social media users trolled Justin when his father started dating Harvey, neither Justin nor her ever publicly addressed the rumors. She later dated “Mask Off” rapper Future after her split from Diddy. That relationship did not last long, and she was soon romantically linked to Abou “Bu” Thiam, the brother of Akon. Her latest love interest is Michael B. Jordon after the couple confirmed their relationship via Instagram in early January 2021.

The women were quick to jump to Lori’s defense following Boosie’s comments. “No woman of self-respect or common sense would ever be with a man like this so honestly what they say doesn’t matter.” Another use posted, “its crazy but y’all don’t teach your sons the same thing? Pressure always been and had put on women.”

This is not the first time that Boosie has been dragged for his comments or actions, and you get the feeling it won’t be the last.