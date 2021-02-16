Reggae Singer Jesse Royal Joins JACANA Canabis Company As Brand Strategist

The Jamaican cannabis company JACANA has partnered with reggae star Jesse Royal to help bring more awareness to the brand and the multiple uses of marijuana as well. Jesse Royal is well-known for his advocacy for the free use of marijuana.

Alexandra Chong, the CEO and founder of JACANA, said that Royal was an extraordinary artiste and that it was an honor to welcome him into the JACANA family through a press release. She also said that they shared mutual feelings about the herb.

“It’s an honour to welcome Jesse Royal to the JACANA family. Jesse is an extraordinary artiste and we share many of his passions, including a deep respect for the plant and its positive impact on our society. We are excited to collaborate with him in the coming months on a number of projects, including social justice reform and community initiatives,” she said.

They will first start working together on JACANA’s new ORIGINAL line, which officially launches today, February 16, in Jamaica. The ORIGINAL collection will feature six cannabis strains that were developed by JACANA. All of which meet international quality standards. Chong said this was an ideal way to ensure Jamaicans have access to high-quality products at a good price.

“As a proud Jamaican, I believe every Jamaican should be able to have access to safe, high quality, affordable cannabis, which we know provides wide-ranging health and therapeutic benefits. After more than three years of research and development at our organic farm in St. Ann, we are thrilled to introduce the ORIGINAL collection.”

Royal also shared his happiness to join the brand in making a quality product available to all who may need it. The brand will provide affordable, high-quality, clean flower-based products in six strains, with prices starting from $360 (JMD) per gram.

“Everyone deserves the best. Jamaica is known for its high-grade herb and JACANA is dedicated to delivering high-quality herbs that everyone can afford. Time to end the picking and choosing of who gets the clean and pristine herbs,” he said.