Meek Mill Teases Tekashi69 & Wack 100 Diss Track Accuse Wack Working With Police

Meek Mill may have a new Tekashi69 diss track on the way and is firing back at Wack 100.

Meek Mill is taking no hostage as he goes after Wack 100, who has inserted himself into the drama with Tekashi 6ix9ine, calling him an “old manipulator” and accused him of working with federal authorities. Over the weekend, Meek posted that 69 stalked him outside of a restaurant and baited him into a confrontation while they were surrounded by cops. However, the Dreamchaser rapper ignored 69, who later sought to troll him as being unable to defend himself in public.

Uninvited, Wack 100 released a 9 minutes video on his Instagram as he called out Meek Mill for not fighting Tekashi 6ix9ine when he had the chance.

Meek Mill, on the other hand, says the run-in with the New York rapper was a set-up. He doesn’t believe the incident is by chance and feels that 6ix9ine was being a jail bait to get him locked up.

“The headline should be: he waited outside a restaurant and popped up with the cops recording with his phone out! He tried to line me up to go to jail,” the rapper said as he shared a Shaderoom video of the confrontation with a headline that the two men ran into each other and got into it.

Wack 100 though feels that Meek should have laid hands on Tekashi and saw him as acting weak for not doing so. However, Meek doesn’t seem to like Wack, who is The Game’s longtime manager, inserting himself into the incident. He retorted by posting on social media a recording that’s now-deleted with Wack purportedly speaking to Meek while backstabbing one of his closest friends. He also accused Wack of being a federal agent.

“This @wack100 talking behind his ‘blood homie’ back to me when he supposed to be smoke! Never believe this old manipulator,” Meek lashed out.

Meek Mill and Wack 100 have had bad blood for many years, and while they are now not on good terms, that wasn’t always the case. Wack was the mediator in the beef between The Game and Meek over allegations of snitching in 2016 in relation to a robbery involving Sean Kingston.

The Game later dropped the beef as he noted his longstanding friendship with Meek in and out of music.

The Philly MC and Wack’s beef was re-ignited after Wack said in 2019 that Nipsey Hussle was not a hip hop legend, and Meek Mill shaded Wack when he said, “Nipsey a legend and the definition of [a] real black man.”

Meek Mill has been making amends since his run-ins with the law. As part of his reintegration into society, he has undertaken various charitable projects, taken on justice reform activism. The Philly rapper has been working with underprivileged families and children, providing hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships and educational resources.

Meek is now putting Tekashi 6ix9ine on alert after previewing what sounds like a diss track. “You a b**ch, he a rat/ You on the ‘Gram, like, who is that?” Meek raps.