Jhené Aiko Shares Big Sean’s Valentine’s Day Gifts To Her

Jhené Aiko gave us a glimpse of one of many Valentine’s gifts she’s getting from her boyfriend Big Sean.

Love is in the air! Valentine’s Day is just a few days away, and already the celebs are showcasing their love for each other for the world to see. One such celeb is Detroit rapper, Big Sean. Just days ahead of the “day of love,” he has already started surprising his girlfriend, singer, Jhené Aiko.

The rapper presented Jhené with a heart-shaped floral arrangement. The beautifully arranged sculpture features peach roses, pink spray roses, blush carnations, and orchid blooms and cost about $1500. She posted her lovely floral gift on her Instagram and tagged him. She gushed, “Thank you lover,” along with the kiss face emoji.

The couple is always going all out for Valentine’s Day. Last year they took a trip to Disneyland, and Sean surprised Jhené by renting a hotel room and filling it with roses and red heart-shaped balloons.

The incredible vocalist recently did an interview with Zane Lowe from Apple Music, where she revealed some details of their relationship. She said, “We’ll both be 33 in March. And so, like I said, we’re on the same path, it feels like, and it’s just kind of what we’re going through in our thirties at the same time, but because we’re so close, we’re constantly discussing it with each other and giving each other advice…We have a great friendship.”

The love birds also share a love for reading. Jhené noted, “Yeah, that’s one of my favorite things that we do together. Just like we’re in school, just take turns, ‘Okay, you read this chapter. You read this chapter and then we’ll talk what that means to us.’ And then, something will come up later on where we can apply it. And we’ll remind each other about something that we read and just constantly very invested in learning and evolving and just moving forward to our highest self.” We hope that the couple that reads together also stays together as fans absolutely adore their relationship.

The TWENTY88 couple has had a friendship since about 2012 and was rumored to have dated briefly. However, they began dating seriously in 2019 and since then have been almost inseparable. Although they have broken up here and there, they can’t seem to survive without one another.

We wish them the sweetest and most incredible Valentine’s Day!