Yung Miami Celebrates Birthday In Jamaica With Southside, Moneybagg Yo & Alexis Skyy

It’s Yung Miami’s birthday, and what better way to celebrate than on a tropical island soaking up some island rays while enjoying some authentic Caribbean food and music. The Miami rapper is currently in Montego Bay, Jamaica, with a few of her close friends turning it up for her 27th birthday.

She has been posting up a storm on Instagram over the last few days, celebrating her birthday with numerous posts showcasing her journey to Jamaica. The rapper lavishly traveled via private jet and showcased her Chanel gifts mid-flight. Stating, “You know the vibes, Jamaica,” Yung Miami was clearly ready to have some all-out unfiltered fun. Her on-again off-again boyfriend Southside was also spotted in Jamaica with her. The two previously called it quits in September last year, but now they appears to be back together.

With Jamaica’s current 8 pm curfew as a result of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, we wonder what type of party she can have without attracting the long arm of the law. Tonight she gave her fans a peek into exactly how she was intending on turning up despite current events putting a damper on her plans. Going live from her location in Jamaica, Yung Miami can be seen at what appears to be a hotel bar.

Yung Miami seems to be in great spirits smoking on a hookah while dancing. She is then handed bands of Jamaican one hundred dollars, and her guide then explains that those are the equivalent of 1’s. She can hilariously be heard stating, “We not giving out 5’s. We got the strippers in the house. Y’all ready to turn up. We having a motherf***ing house party in Jamaica. Jamaica closed so we brought the strippers to the room. It’s my motherf***ing birthday come on, we need 27 shots.”

For those who don’t know, Yung Miami is one part of the Hip-Hop duo City Girls, which also consists of JT. The group came to prominence in 2018, when they had a guest appearance on Drake’s chart-topping single “In My Feelings.” They are signed to Quality Control Music and have released a mixtape and two studio albums. Their fans notoriously appreciate their care-free attitude and lyrics, which many say promote ratchet behavior.

Also in Jamaica is rapper Moneybagg Yo and IG Influencer Alexis Skyy. It seems Jamaica is most definitely the place to be at the moment. Moneybagg Yo shared a few photos from his time on the island, showcasing the beautiful beaches and resort that he was vacationing. Clad in handkerchiefs tied to his leg and head inspired by the Jamaican flag, the rapper captioned one post, “I Been Running Wit Sum Shottas !,” followed by the Jamaican flag emoji.

In the case of Alexis Skyy, she frequently travels to Jamaica and has somewhat made the island her second home. The reality television personality, who is best known for being on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and Love & Hip Hop: New York, gained the attention of the media for her relationship with Fetty Wap. Interestingly she is of Jamaican descent, so her numerous trips could be her way of connecting with her Jamaican roots.

While visiting, the model ensures that all her outfits are Jamaican-inspired, and she seems to support local designers for her outfit choices. She frequently goes rafting on the various rivers and takes part in all aspects of the culture. The “island gal” has now inputted the Jamaican flag into her Bio on Instagram and has declared the island “The best place in the world.”

It is amazing to see so many individuals taking the time to celebrate their lives on the beautiful island of Jamaica.