Jay-Z Shares How Long His Dreadlocks Is & Turns To Conscious Rap On Nipsey Hussle Collab

Jay-Z locks getting longer and his verses are still as sharp as ever.

Fans have been patiently waiting for Jay-Z to drop new music after he debuted a more introspective style on his album 4:44 back in 2017. Earlier today, February 12, producer Young Guru brought some ease to the wait after he posted some new photos of Jay-Z to his Instagram. The post was made to promote the release of their new song from the soundtrack of the upcoming film Judas And The Black Messiah.

A contented Jay-Z can be seen sporting unmistakable dreadlocks and wearing a piece of Crenshaw merchandise from the late Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon clothing collection. The veteran comes across as a very happy man, and his smile is from ear to ear. Young Guru captioned the post, “And this is what it feels like!!”

In another post, Guru gave a closer look at how Jay-Z’s locs are growing. He captioned that post, “This Friday new music from Hussle X Hov. What a soundtrack. All of my people are heavy on here …. This Hov and Nip record was produced by my fam @mike_n_keys @rance1500 @myguymars @terracemartin. Album mixed by two of the best in the game …… (I only recorded jay so let’s make sure you give these guys their flowers, the mixes sound crazy) Soundtracks are back and right on time!!!”

The hip-hop world is abuzz with The Judas And The Black Messiah soundtrack as it features a lot of star power from the genre. Some of the star rappers that have been involved with the star track include Nas, Black Thought, Lil Durk, Polo G, and A$AP Rocky. The film, which stars Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield, is a biographical drama about The Black Panther Party. The film has received rave reviews so far and is set for release today (February 12) in theaters and on HBO Max.

Roc Nation also showed appreciation for Jay-Z and Nipsey’s new track as they posted to their Instagram, “What it Feels Like. Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z.”

Listen to Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle’s collaboration, “What It Feels Like.”