Alkaline Nabs Pandora’s Reggae Now Playlist Cover As “Top Prize” Debut No. 1 On iTunes

Alkaline debuts at the top of the iTunes chart with her new song, “Top Prize,” after picking up the cover of Pandora’s Reggae Now playlist.

Alkaline has dropped some good news that his fans are sure to love as he announced that a new album is coming! We haven’t seen much of Alkaline, but we have heard him with hits like ‘Cree’ and ‘Ocean Wave’ released last year, but one thing’s for sure, any prolonged absence is usually a good thing for Alka, who doesn’t seem to fraternize much with the rest of dancehall.

In past times, the lyricist has been compared to the great Vybz Kartel, and there have been many so-called manufactured beef started by fans of the two artists. However, in spite of that, one thing we can agree on is appreciating good music, and Alkaline has never failed to deliver, so there are high hopes for his upcoming album.

According to Alkaline, whose real name is Earlan Bartley, the new project has 14 tracks and is named Top Prize.

He explains the motivation behind the name “[top prize] represents when you win a competition, basically showcasing victory against all odds. This album is timely with the opportunities I have been given, lessons learned along the way, my personal growth and experiences…experience teaches wisdom, so it is only fair that I bring everything full circle.

Alkaline’s debut album New Level Unlocked was released in 2016. It peaked at No. 1 and spent 18 weeks on the Billboard Reggae Chart. In spite of only releasing one album, his singles have also driven up enviable numbers! ‘ATM,’ released in 2020, has 23 million streams on YouTube. His streaming presence surpasses 30 million streams- on digital streaming platforms like Spotify- Canada, United States, the UK, African, and Germany.

He also retains a strong presence on Pandora with 39 million streams, which covers both radio and app, and has about 140,000 monthly listeners.

On Friday, Pandora Music made ‘The Man Himself’ as he is often called- the cover of the new Reggae Now playlist as he shared that the album is among the lineup.

He also has a preview of Apple Music released on Friday. The song that’s featured is called “Single” and starts with the popular Jamaican phrase “wha nuh dead nuh dash weh.”

Meanwhile, the female Detta fans are also loving the artiste’s new look, which shows him sporting natural hair plaited into sections and also sporting a neatly lined bushy beard!