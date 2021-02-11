Vybz Kartel Bashes Jamaica’s Government Over COVID-19 Strategy

Vybz Kartel is among many Jamaicans who aren’t thrilled about the Jamaican government’s new COVID-19 curfew.

Addi Di Teacha stepped into a disciplinarian role a few days ago, as he lashed the government of Jamaica and heads of state for what he sees as systematic mismanagement of public offerings and “basic domination of the Masses,” otherwise called “Slavery 2.0.” Vybz Kartel used a recent video clipping from Television Jamaica’s Prime Time News to drive home his point.

In the 20-second clip, which was shared on TikTok, a female is questioned about the effectiveness of the curfew in curtailing the spread of Covid-19. In her response, she stressed that large swarms of people are chugged together in the daytime, which simply defeats the purpose of a nighttime curfew. “So corona no walk a day?” She questioned throughout her brief interview.

The “Imagine” deejay decided to provide an answer to the question so many citizens have been asking after curfews were touted as a measure to curb the rise in Covid cases. “Because the system run by Bakras & Boasty Slaves… Puppets for the western powers…& overall common criminals,” read the caption below the video the deejay shared.

He continued by pinpointing the exact areas in which he believes the government has failed the population over the years, likening the move to one of the cruelest forms of oppression, chattel slavery.

“When is not limiting access to education, employment, basic stuff like roads electricity & running water, or even our pursuit of wealth, its limiting we very physical movement. disrupting the ppls economic lifeline. basic domination of the Masses. Slavery 2.0. A traitor dem!” Vybz Kartel declared.

The sometimes controversial dancehall deejay has been, and perhaps still remains the voice of the masses despite being convicted of murder in 2014. His pre-prison releases such as 2005’s “Emergency,” 2009’s “Dem Nuh Like We,” and 2010’s “Where Is The Love (Black Child)” all contain lyrics hitting out against social injustice. The tracks, coupled with numerous interviews and candid public speeches, have helped to shape his public persona of a modern-day dancehall Robin Hood.

The entertainer’s legal team is currently preparing to contest his murder conviction at the UK’s Privy Council. This follows the retention of a guilty verdict by the island’s highest court, the Jamaica Court of Appeal, in 2020. Vybz Kartel and his co-accused, Shawn Campbell and Kahira Jones have already been granted conditional leave to take their case to the Privy Council.