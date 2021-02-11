Cardi B And Saweetie Iced Beef Rumors With Joint Project

Cardi B and Saweetie got no beef and are working on a joint project together.

Rappers Cardi B and Saweetie have a few things in common which ensure they stand out against all the other females in the business. Asides from both women dating members of the Migos trio, they also have a legion of fans who keep in tune with their every move. It seems they are looking to add even more similarities to the growing list why collaborating on wax.

There were rumors circulating that the rap stars are at odds, but this seems to not be the case. Rumors started circulating after Saweetie was not seen at the Super Bowl suite that the Bronx rapper and all of Migos were in. Although Saweetie posted about attending the Super Bowl this past Sunday, she was not photographed in the Philadelphia 76ers owner’s Michael Rubin’s box suite. Her absence was even more noticeable as her love interest Quavo was present alongside the likes of CardiB, Offset, Takeoff, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, among others. Some folks took that as a sign that the two females are beefing.

Cardi B’s sister Hennessy quickly put those rumors to rest with a comment via Instagram while hinting that both females have a joint project on the way.

“I never followed sawtie [sic] so wtf are you talking about…and secondly saweetie manager and cardis spoke yesterday about a project so stop trying to create narratives! Feen!” Hennessy wrote.

Cardi B’s sister Hennessy responds to people thinking she was shading Saweetie. She also hinted that Saweetie and Cardi‘s teams have talked about a potential project ? pic.twitter.com/7kfuBygtOq — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) February 10, 2021

In January, Saweetie hinted to V-103’s Gregg Street that a collaboration with Cardi would take place soon.

“I can [hear that] too,” Saweetie said of a possible collaboration with Cardi. “That would tear the club up, okay?! I think that would be cute. I think that would be a special moment as well. I can’t wait to collaborate with her!”

Are you down for a Saweetie Cardi mix? Let us know in the comments below.