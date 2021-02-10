Sean Paul Finally Explains The Meaning Of His Catchphrase “RRR”

Sean Paul finally explained to his fans the meaning behind his popular Instagram catchphrase “RRR.”

Sean Paul might be a cool guy, but it can be agreed that half of the time, his fans might not get what he is saying. The ‘Gimme the Light’ artist has finally taken the time to breakdown what one of his famous slangs means. You might have seen Sean Paul reply to fans saying “RRR,” but while many think that it means the roar of a lion, something characteristic of the personality of the Jamaican celebrity and his aggressive nature when it comes to working and releasing music, it also has a deeper meaning as he took the time out to explain.

In a video on Instagram, the artiste said, “alright so RRR!!!, what means RRR? can you figure? Me a wonder. So Nuff people they don’t understand why I keep writing this RRR well RRR is the from the Lionheart, when the lionheart talk, also what it means is Real Recognize Real so when I’m talking I’m talking Real , so I hope you understand me back, yuh understand me back, RRR!!!”

Meanwhile, Sean Paul is enjoying new breakthroughs in music success as he breaks into the music scene. One of his latest songs – a remix of “Mambo,” is currently #4 on the Latin Pop Music chart by Music Choice. The song released on February 1 is taking the Latin market by storm as fans make TikTok videos and create challenges.

His fans are also having fun with his song that is now leading the #ScorchaChallenge across social media.