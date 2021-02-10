Nas and Hit-Boy Previews Upcoming “E.P.M.D.” Collaboration, Sounds Like A Banger

Nas and Hit-Boy’s upcoming collaboration, “E.P.M.D.”, sounds like it will be a banger

Following their highly celebrated work King’s Disease last year, 2020, Nas and Hit-Boy are looking to reunite forces once again. The pair were positively celebrated following their offering last year, and many fans called for more collaborations. Even so, many figured it would just be a one-album collaboration.

While it’s not a full album, the dynamic duo has teamed up to drop some new music for the upcoming soundtrack for Judas And The Black Messiah. The project has also attracted other big names in the game like Jay-Z, Black Thought, Nipsey Hussle, Rapsody, and some more.

The latest rumors swirling around suggest that Jay-Z was actively waiting on Nas’ release dates since he is also set to make a return on the same Black Messiah soundtrack. Still, it looks like many fans have been paying a bit more attention to what Nas and Hit-Boy have to offer. The latter gave a taste of what was in store for the track, and it sounds like a banger. Hit-Boy posted a snippet of the track “EPMD.” He captioned the post, “While you talkin’ on clubhouse the guns out new Nas x Hit E.P.M.D this Friday.”

“EPMD we back in business,” Nas opens, before adding a bar typical of his style, “I visualize what it is, not what it isn’t / we at the mafia table next to the kitchen, eating Michelin star counting a million. Hood theories, on a Rothstein rigged the world series / Gotti ran every union in the city / N-a-s do it B-i-g like Biggie.”

Fans were immediately appreciative of the effort. “Crazy ! You two can’t be stopped,” one fan said, “it hit diff when the OGs take input from the lil homies. Keep going crazy HB . Wow,” and another fan commented, and this one added, “Uh Oh! More heat on the way.”