Kodak Black Gets A $50K Gift From Lil Yachty Just For Getting Out Of Prison

Lil Yachty gave Kodak Black 50 bands as a welcome home gift.

When Kodak Black was serving a prison sentence for the fraudulent acquisition of a firearm, Lil Yachty was among those who advocated for his freedom. The Quality Control rapper even made a plea to Donald Trump as to why the Fla rapper should be granted clemency.

“Hey @realDonaldTrump my friend @KodakBlack1k deserves to be commuted,” Yachty wrote on Twitter in early January. “The system punished him way to hard for a paperwork crime #freekodak.” It was in the stars for Kodak, and the Bill Israel rapper was, in fact, among those who received the presidential pardon by the former POTUS, affording him the ultimate reprieve and the opportunity to be set free more than a year in advance.

Now that Kodak Black is out and can reunite with the people who have been championing for his freedom and supporting his cause over the last few years, Lil Yachty is commemorating the moment with a fat wad. The rappers appeared together in a new video that surfaced on social media, hanging out at a gas station with their friends. In the clip, Yachty hands Kodak a stack of cash before hugging it out. “I got something for you though brother,” said Yachty. “That’s that welcome home gift. Good 50 piece for him.”

Kodak was appreciative, telling the Yachty, “Mos’ def, you know I appreciate it” before bagging the cash and resuming his shenanigans, asking for his friends’ opinions on his choice of eyewear. The group continued having harmless fun outside a 7-11 surrounded by a fleet of Ferraris. Lil Yachty and Kodak Black weren’t always this close, but they obviously grew on each other. The generous QC rapper recently featured on Kodak’s album Bill Israel which was released in November.

Wouldn’t you say we all need a friend like Lil Yachty to spot us fifty grand when we come home?