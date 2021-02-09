Cardi B Responds To Accusations She Released New Song For TikTok Challenge

Cardi B is responding to accusations that she released her new song to capitalize on the growing number of TikTok challenges.

Cardi B is not taking disrespect from the internet trolls, and she has come out swinging at critics who say she only makes music just for TikTok challenges. Many artists desperate for attention have created challenges in hopes of going viral, but Cardi says she isn’t one of those persons.

Cardi B clearly enjoys doing the TikTok challenges, as do many other artists. While some have noticed the currency and success the app popular among teenagers is capable of achieving, others have tried to use it to boost or further their career. One prime example of massive success from the app is the debut of break-out artist Erica Banks whose career catapulted to the top because of the “buss it” challenge to her song.

Cardi B, on the other hand, isn’t letting any disrespect slide because she loves TikTok. On Monday, the Grammy award winner shut down claims that she now makes music for TikTok challenges “my videos been A1 from start! They got better the bigger of a artist go soo the budget is going to double up. At first I only had 15 hours to shoot a video now I get two days. Killed it with money & did choreography ever since Please me & press & never stop since.”

Cardi also defended her video choreography “don’t try to play me like I just started this shit cause of tiktok. My last 4 videos I gave choreography & at award shows as well. Please me, press, wap & up was my last videos. EAT IT UP!,” she said in reference to her dancing skills.

Cardi also took offense at the suggestion that she turned her own songs into viral challenges and called out her critics, who said becoming a challenge and forcing challenges on people were vastly different things.

“I never forced a challenge. I never offer MONEY or prices for no challenge. I never even posted hey guys do a challenge for my song. People do it cause they want to sooo miss me wit that shit. I pay ya to show me when I told some1′ hey do a challenge for my song.'”

She also sent support to other female rappers and thanked fans for showing her love always- “Thankful for all my fans, artist, influencer, tiktoker, people that critic music videos and songs, and the GP for showing me love. I’m extremely happy and satisfied. Ladies that’s in my field keep doing what you doing they going to hate always. Give them a reason too.”

Cardi has been the center of controversy with recent claims that she stole the concept of her latest song, “Up,” from a New Jersey man who has a very similar song. The artist denied that she ever heard the song, and fans jumped to her defense, saying the hook of the song is a common Southern saying and has been used in many songs long before Cardi and the New Jersey claimant used it.

