Shenseea Link Up With French Montana, Showcases Her Vocal Depth

Shenseea was kicking it with French Montana while going viral once more for her vocals.

The Romeich Entertainment first lady put her vocals on display weeks after going viral for a fire freestyle. That’s not the only reason why she’s in the headlines this weekend. The dancehall princess also shared a video on her Instagram Story of herself and French Montana hanging out. No details were revealed, so there is no word yet if they’re working on new music together or just hanging out at a pre-Super Bowl party.

Shenseea is no doubt one of few complete entertainers to have emerged out of Jamaica in recent years. The Pretty Little Thing ambassador seems to have it all, from a beautiful face to a killer body. Let’s not forget her amazing team, which has helped her to land some pretty astounding endorsement deals over her relatively short career. Romeich Entertainment team clearly has a lot of talented entertainers under its roster, and Shenseea was one of the standouts before joining Interscope Records in 2019.

Over the past couple of weeks, the Jamaican baddie has shown that her abilities as a lyrical spitter are right up there amongst the greats. Shenseea recently took to Instagram to drop another surprise performance, this time from her bedroom. For this impromptu performance, the “Rebel” singer switches her delivery as she puts her melodic voice on full display for the world to see. The “Blessed” singer proved that she has what many would refer to as vocal depth and range while performing her rendition of Estelle’s “American Boy.” Of course, Shenyeng added her own unique sound and style.

Tarrus Riley released his Shenseea assisted track titled “Lighter” in the summer of last year. The track quickly went viral, and like all things these days, it ignited a social media challenge. Shen’s beautifully laid vocals were said to be studio generated. The singer’s answer to that rumor was an unedited video of herself belting out the opening lyrics of the track. It seems the entertainer could have a vibrant career as an R&B singer if she so desires.

Earlier this month, TSR shared two separate clips of the “Sure Sure” singer rapping over a couple of popular hip hop beats. The viral clips ensured her deejaying skills, which have been previously noticed on tracks such as “Shenyeng Anthem” and “Loodo,” were not forgotten. It’s the ease at which she is able to segue from singing to deejaying, which is being commended by fans.

Her supporters have already been hailing her as the next major cross-over from the island, which has given the world Shaggy, Sean Paul, Bob Marley. “Am I the only one that want to see her fully cross over to American music? She would eat the gworls upppp,” one fan shared.

The “Lighter” singjay has come a long since her debut in 2016 when the Vybz Kartel assisted “Loodi” was released. Today she is featured on top international blogs and has even done collaborations with high-profile acts, including Tyga and Young Thug.

Shenseea continues to drop hit tunes while keeping her growing fan base entertained via posts on Instagram, TikTok, and other social media platforms.