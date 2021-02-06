Kodak Black Caused Pandemonium At First Public Appearance Drops New Song

Kodak Black released another new song called “Every Balmain” and caused a pandemonium with first public appearance since his release from prison.

Following his highly publicized prison stint, Kodak Black has been releasing new singles as a free man. His second track arrived today in honor of the highly anticipated Super Bowl LV where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Kansas City Chiefs. The Florida rapper goes way back with one of the Tampa Bay linebackers, Jason Pierre-Paul, who shares his Haitian background and comes from the same place in Pompano Beach.

Kodak announced the new drop on Instagram on Friday (Feb. 5), penning a tribute to loyalty. “‘Every Balmain’ Dropping @ Midnight For The Snipe @iamjasonpierrepaul Reppin’ Haiti And Golden Acres In The SuperBowl This Sunday. Never Forget Loyalty #NFL #SG N***as For Life We From The Same Projects #1800Blk #UglyCorner,” he wrote.

On the newly released track “Every Balmain,” Kodak gives Tom Brady a nod in the hook and flaunts his lavish lifestyle and designer collection “Rockin’ Louis like I’m Armstrong,” he raps.” Bitch, I think my .9 broke / I got every Balmain top / B***h, this d**k is not yours / Sweater with the rhinestone / Bought my girl a Pomeranian dog.”

The rapper who was recently granted the presidential pardon that got him out of prison almost two years sooner than sentenced is still his most authentic self on the track where he admits he still stays strapped. “Feel like the feds be watchin’ me everywhere I go, I’m paranoid / Still keep a .9 millimeter on me,” Kodak raps.

“Every Balmain” follows “Last Day In,” which was Kodak Black’s first release when he got out of prison late last month. The rapper has also been spotted out in the club since then, being swarmed by photographers, of course. He was, however, observing COVID protocols and wearing his mask, though adorned with diamonds it was.

Kodak Black has been dominating the hip hop headlines this weekend. The Pompano Beach rapper made his first public appearance on Friday at a packed club in Tampa, Florida, where he caused a frenzy among fans clamoring to get a glimpse of him.

The official audio for “Every Balmain” has already garnered well over half a million views on YouTube alone.