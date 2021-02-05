Keyshia Cole Drops Comeback Single “I Don’t Wanna Be In Love”

R&B songbird Keyshia Cole has just released her brand new single, “I Don’t Wanna Be In Love.” Just in case you weren’t keeping count, the track is the popular hitmaker’s first single in over three years. Just last month, she appeared on Verzuz with Ashanti, where she premiered the brand new track.

“I don’t wanna be in love with you / Everything that we been through in spite of love / We always hesitate or just show up too late,” Keyshia belted out. “And it’s true / you won’t make me out to be a fool.”

Keyshia Cole handled a great deal of the production alongside Ron Fair, Gregory Edwards, and Anthony Bell. The heartbreak anthem comes as the first official release under her label, Hearts & Stars. We could see her 8th studio album being recorded under the label. The project is slated for release in late spring. Cole is currently working on the visuals for “I Don’t Wanna Be In Love,” which is due to be released later this month.

Keyshia Cole’s career began at age 12 when she met MC Hammer and later Tupac Shakur. In 2005 she released her debut album The Way It Is, which had five mega-hit singles: “Never,” “I Changed My Mind,” “(I Just Want It) To Be Over,” “I Should Have Cheated,” and “Love.” The album was certified gold within 17 weeks and then platinum just eight weeks later. It stayed on the Billboard Album Chart for over a year, selling over 1.6 million copies.

Cole also ventured into reality television with her show Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is, which aired on BET from 2006-2008. That was followed by Family First, which premiered in October 2012, and Keyshia Cole: All In, which premiered in February 2015.

Fans are already psyched about the new track and are now even more anxious about the upcoming album.