Floyd Mayweather Responds At Jake Paul’s NBA YoungBoy Diss

Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul took to social media Wednesday night to trade insults. The latest flair up follows Mayweather’s announcement of his desire to battle Paul and 50 Cent in a couple of exhibition matches.

Floyd Mayweather was already gearing up to face Jake’s brother Logan, but that match was postponed. In a statement, the retired boxer said: “This year I will focus on several exhibitions. I will have exhibitions in Tokyo, japan again, of course the one with Logan Paul and I. And if Jake Paul can get past his next opponent Ben Askren, I will have an exhibition with him.”

The great Muhammad Ali proved that boxing is so much more than throwing hands in the ring. By the looks of it, Jake Paul is trying to play on Mayweather’s emotion when he took to Instagram to recite a very disrespectful poem in which he mentions NBA YoungBoy, and even questioned Floyd’s ability to read.

“Dear Mr. Mayweather, who runs your Instagram? They need to get paid better. Do us a favor and stay off of social media, you should focus on learning to read, retirement, or maybe an encyclopedia,” Paul said. “You call me out to fight but you’re half my height. You may beat my brother but Jake Paul is a different type. F__k your proposition, I don’t do exhibitions. We can fight on my conditions, 50/50 commissions. Oh, and we haven’t forgotten, you tried training Nate [Robinson] to beat me. I left him unconscious on the canvas, let’s hope you’re not that easy. A quick NBA knockout, he’s never boxing again. Speaking of NBA, who knocked up your daughter, my friend?”

Of course, Floyd Mayweather was not going to take lightly to this barb and, in turn, responded:

“Jake Paul is talking about he don’t do exhibitions, them two bullsh*t boxing matches he had were exhibitions, “Mayweather said. “They were not against real professional boxers. And I don’t even play when it comes to education because millions of blacks got lynched just for reading. Let me see, you went to get a black boxing trainer, try to dress like you’re black, wear jewelry like black people, try to dance like black people, but you don’t want to be BLACK. All you do is jack black swag from us. You go from groupie fan to a fake professional fighter, this world is crazy.”

Something tells us these jabs could go on for a pretty long time until they step into the ring. Of course, their fans have front-row seats to see how this all plays out.