Stoneboy Earns Sean Paul’s Approval For Authentic Dancehall, Nabs Buju Banton Collab

Stonebwoy, one of the top dancehall acts in Ghana and, by extension, Africa, is set to release upcoming projects as he seeks to authenticate his music as a true dancehall sound coming out of Jamaica.

According to the dancehall artiste, he is currently working with Buju Banton and was recently on the island to meet with Buju to work on new music, but he has not released the details. He also recently shot the video of his song “Motion,” featuring Jahmiel in Jamaica. The song is from his Road to Anloga Junction’ album. He says his last album defines where he wants to go in life. It features several collaborations with Keri Hilson, Davido, and Jahmiel.

Afrobeats and Afro-Dancehall – both influenced by the rhythmic sounds of dancehall music-have been on the rise as many hits have been released that rival the type of music coming out of Jamaica. Some dancehall critics have even gone as far as to say that Jamaican music’s content – guns and violence is eroding the quality of the music produced.

Stonebwoy, who was the one who coined the term ‘Afro-Dancehall,’ which is a sub-genre of Jamaican dancehall music, says that the Africa-Jamaica connection is strong and although he is from Africa, the color of his skin is an important identifier with peoples of African descent. According to Stonebwoy, in his view, many Africans view Jamaica as a doorway into the Western Hemisphere.

Stonebwoy, who hails from Ghana, is among the top dancehall artists from Africa, competing with the likes of Shatta Wale from Ghana, Burna Boy, and Davido, both from Nigeria. He is among the top 5 most streamed artists, according to Audiomack Africa. His song Activate ft Davido is currently making the rotation and sits at the number 5 position for this week.

Speaking with Winford Williams this week in Jamaica, Stonebwoy says his goal is to continue making great music of substance.

“Music wise, I’m still bridging the gap in connecting that vibe, but ultimately the thing I want to do, that I’ve always been doing is I don’t want to leave the conscious part away from it because I feel like in today’s time a lot of people are just jumping onto the fun fun fun thing and leaving the conscious thing behind. Big thanks to Buju Banton from yesterday he’s been schooling me on a lot of things and I’m really grateful. That’s a part of my music I feel is going to go a very far way,” he said.

Sean Paul Praised Stonebwoy for bringing authentic dancehall to Africa

Meanwhile, Sean Paul’s latest single, “Guns of Navarone” featuring Jesse Royal and Mutabaruka, is being remixed and will feature Stonebwoy. According to Dutty Paul in a recent interview- “the remix features Stonebwoy. Big up StoneBwoy, He is the only outside person not from Jamaica gonna feature on the album.”

Sean Paul says he admires that Stonebwoy constantly pays homage to the genre and makes an effort to learn from those who have paved the way forward.

“You know what I rate about him, a lot of people do dancehall but they don’t say they do dancehall, they don’t come to Jamaica for the production,” the dancehall legend said. “I really respect that about him. He knows what we developed here over the years is really authentic real dancehall music, yea it comes from Africa but the way we interpret it and play it is a whole style to it like example Reggaeton and other influences like Afrobeats…. Other People do dancehall, they don’t tell us its dancehall, they don’t give the respect, and other people are like ‘oh they’re innovative’ People like his dude is doing it.”