Kid Cudi Reveals He And 50 Cent Working On A TV Show

Kid Cudi and 50 Cent got a TV series on the way.

After years in the business, Kid Cudi is finally getting some shine, giving rise to a renewed sense of confidence in the 37-year-old rapper. Cudi, who previously expressed that he was not in the best place mentally, converted his newfound confidence into artistic genius. He tapped into this newfound energy for his last two musical projects and has even shown just what he can accomplish in front of the lens.

Cudi recently shared that there are big things on the horizon for his acting career. It’s hard to disagree with the statement, especially when those plans involve the “Get Rich Or Die Tryin” rapper 50 Cent.

“Had a call w 50 Cent last week about cookin’ up a show together. Big things happening!!” The Scotts rapper revealed on Twitter. He also shared his personal thoughts on the G-Unit rapper turned actor and producer. “50 is one of my favorite emcees and he’s also a really great guy w a good heart.”

Over the last decade, 50 Cent has proven that he has just what it takes to make it in Hollywood. His hit Starz Tv-Drama Power has developed something of a cult following, spawning “Book 2: Ghost,” and an impending 3rd installment. ABC’s For Life is also considered a stellar addition to his producer reel. A reel that should hopefully include the highly anticipated Black Mafia Family series and another based on his longtime friendship with The Game.

As for Cudi, he’s also no stranger to the silver screen, having worked on Nick Jarecki’s indie project Dreamland, Need for Speed, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Entourage, and HBO’s We Are Who We Are and Westworld. The rapper has also worked with Netflix to create the unreleased but rumored binge-worthy animated series titled Entergalactic.

There is no word yet on when the project will debut on your TV screens.