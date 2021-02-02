Drake Tops 500 Million Spotify Streams In First Month Of 2021

Drake has already clocked a streaming milestone in 2021.

We’ve been waiting for the new drop from Drake since last summer, and though the project is yet to be seen, the anticipation has carried over to a new year. Coming into 2021, the Toronto rapper had already set the stage for Drake SZN, which seems to be fast approaching. It seems that precedence has already left its mark on the first month of the year as Drizzy’s high demand is reflecting in his early Spotify streaming numbers.

According to Our Generation Music, Drake surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify in the month of January alone. The monumental achievement is a testament to the rapper’s timeless discography and his widespread loyal fanbase. The last time Drizzy released anything new was back in August when he released the lead single for his upcoming album, the Lil Durk-assisted “Laugh Now Cry Later.”

Recently, some of Drake’s previous No. 1 albums resurfaced on the Billboard charts indicating that fans have been tuning into the rapper regardless of new music. The last time the Billboard giant offered an update on his impending album Certified Lover Boy, the project was expected to arrive last month. However, it looks like Drizzy plans to keep us guessing.

Half a billion streams on Spotify in a single month is an extraordinary feat even for Drake, but fans aren’t shocked that it was the Canadian rapper who managed to achieve it. The multi-platinum selling rapper received a plaque from Spotify just last September for racking up 1 billion streams on his single “In My Feelings.” The rapper ended the year as the most streamed male artist on the platform in 2019.

We expect Drake to do numbers like this for the rest of the year, especially with Certified Lover Boy coming soon. Do you think the rapper will be breaking more records in 2021?