50 Cent Calls Out Floyd Mayweather For A Boxing Match

50 Cent is still holding out on Verzuz, but in the meantime, he wants to go up against his longtime frenemy Floyd Mayweather in the ring.

Something went awry in the friendship between 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather many moons ago, and it seems their rift is still inspiring headlines. In a recent interview with V-103’s “The Morning Culture,” the rapper-turned-TV mogul revealed who he would want to fight in a celebrity boxing match. According to Fifty, if he could get down to Floyd Mayweather’s weight, then he would gladly take on the boxing champion.

“I’d fight Floyd if I could get down there,” Fifty said. “I don’t think I can make weight though.” The TV producer who is the star of his own STARZ exclusive TV series recalled that he tried to trim his weight in the past, but he wasn’t particularly pleased with the results. “I tried, I looked like a homeless person,” Fifty said, likely referring to the time he dropped to just 160 pounds for a role in a movie.

Elsewhere in the interview, 50 Cent spoke briefly about the possibility of appearing on Verzuz. The rapper has expressed an interest in Verzuz before, suggesting a duel with Lil Wayne and Drake and acknowledging a battle with The Game as something he would care to partake in. Fifty has also turned down the prospect of him and Ja Rule going head to head, claiming the rapper wouldn’t be good enough.

When asked if he thinks G-Unit would ever go up against Dipset on Verzuz, 50 Cent appeared to question if it was even something he or the audience would care for. “We have to be stuck back in the house,” he said. “I don’t know what we’d get from it.”

At this point, fans would love to see Fifty challenge anyone on the Verzuz stage. While he teases the idea of competing in a celebrity boxing match, do you think there is anyone else in his weight class that he would consider?