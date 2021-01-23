Rick Ross Gets Criticized After Old VH1’s “Signed” Resurfaced

Rick Ross is getting some backlash for an old footage from VH1’s Signed.

The “Rich Forever” rapper is gearing up to celebrate his 45th birthday on January 28, but fans decided to dig into his past to give him hell on social media. It was the year 2017, and VH1 tried their hand at a now-canceled show titled Signed. The show’s premise was based on unearthing naturally talented individuals who, if lucky, would then be signed to one of the labels owned by either Rick Ross, The-Dream, or Lenny S. All three men acted as judges who provide guidance to the talents in question.

Signed ran for only 1 season before it was canceled by the network. Hip hop fans decided to revisit what many persons called one of the lowest points of the show as a way to prove that the juggernauts in the music industry care less about actual musical talent and more about looks.

The viral clip that’s now making the rounds sees two female contestants auditioning for the judges. There is a bit of a predicament, though, because Brittany and Kaiya use the same “Ashton Martin Music,” instrumental for their rendition. Brittany was the first to perform, using the same melodies from the original track. Her decision to do so was seen as the “smartest move of her life” by Lenny S.

The music industry in a nutshell.. pic.twitter.com/kOrlBGKqhI — S.S.G Dave (@MrHector27) January 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Rick Ross express that the MMG hopeful had a very bright future ahead of her. Kaiya performed directly after Brittany, but she had her performance cut by Ross mere seconds into it. According to Ross, his “Ashton Martin Music” instrumental “wasn’t the best platform for your voice.” He continued, “You have a unique voice and Brit did sound better than yours. Every time you present your music, you better be a superstar.”

In a post-performance interview, Kaiya explained just why she thought that her performance was the better of the two. “My song is original. I wrote it myself. Brittany used the same exact melody and the same ad-libs. You didn’t change anything,” she said. “I think he was so blinded by the butt that he wasn’t paying attention like that.”

The now resurfaced clip is being shared across social media with the following tag: “The music industry in a nutshell.” Rick Ross has been picking up most of the heat from the situation.

Today, Kaiya posted to her Instagram for the first time in over three years. Her post thanked everyone for their support while promising fresh material.

They heard this and said the other girl was better…. pic.twitter.com/XMcDi7gnAZ — Frantz Louisme?? (@JR_5384) January 22, 2021

Kaiya had the range. The vocals. Everything and is so pretty. Rick Ross downbad. https://t.co/T2tPJ8TNyd — HannahJ (@itshansbby) January 23, 2021

Watching my people call out Rick Ross and colorism regarding that clip of Brittany and Kaiya

Ya Love to see it! pic.twitter.com/pQ4MTyfp6c — Shiya ?? Angelou (@kashiyavici) January 23, 2021

Y’all really surprised misogynistic rick Ross chose ass and titties over talent when he made statements like this… and song lyrics like this…. pic.twitter.com/iP1hS7jJRH — suck my clit (@diahxo) January 23, 2021

Rick Ross know damn well Kaiya song was better than Just Brittany's ???? https://t.co/SuSBReGslj — Coco D (@nik_tootrill) January 23, 2021