Ding Dong Drops “Watch A Style Yah” Video Starring Dancing Rebel & Pretty Pretty

Romeich Entertainment signee Ding Dong has finally released his music video for “Watch A Style Yah.”

Aside from members of the Ravers Clavers crew and persons from Romeich Ent, the Xtreme Arts directed music visuals also includes two of Jamaica’s biggest female dancers, Dancing Rebel and Pretty Pretty. The two are well known for their talents alongside TC while being a part of Spice’s brilliant crop of dancers. 2020 ensured no stones were left unturned, and Spice and her dancers were not immune to the animosity that perpetuated.

During the final month of the year, a number of social media clashes surrounding improper management and lack of funds resulted in the disbanding of the group. Much like most of Ding Dong’s videos, “Watch A Style Yah” is all about having a crazy party in front of the cameras, and that’s what both Rebel and Pretty are all about.

Before the big shindig gets under, the directors treat viewers to a few shots of the animals on the farm along with their caretakers. They, the caretakers and not the animals, are later spotted raving on the dancefloor with the likes of Dj Black Boi, Bravo Ravers, as well as other brilliant female dancers from Romeich’s team.

It would have been ridiculous to speak on this video without highlighting just how well the wardrobe was handled. Think plaid shirts, farmer hats made of straws, farmer overalls, and for Ding Dong, a pair of white Balenciaga.

You can check out the music video for the Chimney Records produced track below.