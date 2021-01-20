Snoop Dogg Commends Trump For Pardoning His Pal Harry O Founder Of Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg is commending the Trump administration for pardoning Harry O.

While President Trump is on his way out of office, he is getting praises from veteran rapper Snoop Dogg for one of his last acts as POTUS. According to reports, the White House granted clemency to former Death Row executive Michael “Harry O” Harris, who has been serving a prison sentence for cocaine trafficking, murder, and more since the late ’80s. Snoop has reportedly been quietly lobbying the White House to grant the pardon on behalf of his friend for some time, and his efforts were not futile as Trump evidently made it happen before he took his leave.

During a discussion with other prison reform advocates on Zoom, Snoop spoke briefly about “the great work” the president and his team did in aiding Harry O’s release. Advocates Alice Johnson and Weldon Angelos, who were previously granted clemency in their cases as well joined Snoop for the chat. Johnson relayed that she received a call from the White House confirming that Harry O was granted the pardon. “God is good!” Snoop rejoiced.

The rapper went on to salute the outgoing president’s efforts saying, “That’s great work for the president and his team on the way out.” He continued, “They did some great work while they was in there and they did some great work on their way out. Let them know that I love what they did.” Though a previous critic of Trump and his administration, Snoop believes that God was working through the soon-to-be-former president in this case. “It is amazing what the work of God can actually bring to life to make people understand that there is a God,” the rapper added.

Michael “Harry O” Harris is a co-founder of Death Row Records who invested a large sum in the outfit soon after Suge Knight formed it with Dr. Dre and D.O.C. With his $1.5 million investment, Harry O became a silent partner of Death Row. He was arrested in 1988 and was convicted of murder, attempted kidnapping, and cocaine trafficking. Harris was originally slated to be released from prison in 2028. This pardon means his conviction will be overturned, and he will be released seven years sooner than initially ordered.