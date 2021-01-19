Trump Pardons Death Row co-founder Michael Harrison Thanks To Snoop Dogg

Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry O” Harrison is heading home after getting a pardon from outgoing President Trump.

The advocacy of Snoop Dogg and others has worked as President Trump commuted the prison sentence of Death Row Records’ co-founder Michael “Harry O” Harrison. Earlier today, it was revealed that Snoop, along with Alice Johnson and other activists, were lobbying the outgoing president, Donald Trump, to help Harrison have his prison sentence reduced. He was scheduled to be freed in 2028.

Harrison, who is now an activist himself, received news that his sentence had been reduced today, Tuesday, January 19. He had been convicted of attempted murder and cocaine trafficking. The 59-year-old has already received the news at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Institution in California. The news was confirmed by Weldon Angelos, who received his own pardon from Trump in December to the New York Post. Angelos was also working on having Harrison freed.

He revealed that Harrison sent him an email saying, “Thank God. God is great. It feels like the weight of the world was lifted off my shoulders.” Snoop Dogg, who has made his animosity towards Trump public, had been silently working on getting Harrison a pardon. Angelos said that the credit belonged to First Daughter Ivanka Trump who ensured that she did not back down with her request.

“The credit on this one goes to Ivanka Trump because Ivanka Trump was not going to take no for an answer,” he said. He also said that he was thankful to Alice Johnson, also a first-time drug offender pardoned by Trump. He added that the First Daughter “did this for Alice Johnson and this is a huge win for hip-hop.”

Reports indicate that Trump is also expected to officially announce a number of last-minute pardons before he officially leaves office tomorrow, Wednesday, January 20.