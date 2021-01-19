Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Quits Marriage Counseling As Divorce Talks Heats Up

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian ended their marriage counseling as they gear up for a bitter divorce and child custody battle.

It appears as though things are truly over for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian as divorce is almost certain. In the wake of break-up reports, neither party has responded to the rumors that they are getting a divorce. Splitsville didn’t seem that surprising considering the rough year that the couple endured, which saw them living separately — Kanye in Wyoming; Kim and the kids in California — and the “Nah Nah Nah” rapper pursuing presidential ambitions.

At one point, it seemed as though divorce was on the cards after Kanye West had a bipolar breakdown and accused his wife of cheating on him with Meek Mill, but the pair seemed determined to work on their six-year marriage and embarked on a family vacation to reconnect.

The trip appeared to have smoothed things over, but the cracks ran deep as it was suggested that Kimye was going their separate ways shortly after entering 2021. PEOPLE has now reported that the parents-of-four had been attending counseling to mend their relationship but have now completely stopped.

The 40-year-old reality star has reportedly already hired celebrity divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, to represent her, with the publication claiming that Kanye is meeting with his own lawyers this week. According to a source who spoke to the magazine, “They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family. And Kim is okay with it.”

While the divorce is not good news for the Kardashian-West family, it has been a boon for Kim Kardashian’s social media popularity as she has now reached 200 million followers on Instagram.