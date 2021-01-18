Tambaland Trends After Fans Found Out His Iconic Beats Were Samples

Timbaland is trending on Twitter after fans found out some of his iconic beats are samples.

Timbaland is trending after a video revealing the original songs behind some of his biggest productions have gone viral. The mega-producer is notorious for sampling archaic foreign ballads into his hard-hitting hip-hop beats. The video that is circulating on social media compares snippets of some of Timbaland’s tracks with the songs that they were sampled from.

Jay-Z’s 2000 song “Big Pimpin” starts off the clip and is contrasted with the original flute composition “Khosara, Khosara” written by Baligh Hamdy in 1957. Though people appear to be truly shocked by Timbo’s sampling of Middle Eastern and Asian beats, it was never really a secret. In fact, he and Jay-Z were previously sued by Hamdy’s nephew for copyright infringement. However, the plaintiff was unsuccessful because he reportedly had no copyright ground for infringement claims.

In any case, Timbaland may be a serial sampler, but it was hardly a top secret recipe of his. The video that has caused him to be trending today made light of the sample used in another of his hits – Aaliyah’s “More Than A Woman,” which uses a sample from Syrian singer Mayada El Hennawy’s 1993 song “Alouli Ansa.” Aaliyah’s “I Don’t Know,” which was released in 2003, also incorporates a sample of “Batwanes Beek,” the title track from Arabic Pop singer Warda’s 1992 album.

It is not uncommon for producers to sample compositions that came before them, and many tweets have raised this point. Others, however, are more concerned about the original work going uncredited. “When people sample, they pay royalties or/ and credit to the artist. Timbaland did not give these artist either. Not discrediting Timbaland he’s a great producer. That’s the end of my Ted talk of stop giving your favorites passes,” one tweet read.

Everyone knows @Timbaland is a master of his craft. Did you know these three hits sampled these Arabic classics? ? To hear more about the Middle Eastern influence in Western mainstream music (that was once called “Belly dance music”) head to my Plus 1 Radio show on Soundcloud pic.twitter.com/kCetOo6ONH — Nooriyah (@Nooriyah_) January 18, 2021

Fans seem to have mixed reactions to the topic. Over on Twitter, many agreed that “sampling is a part of hip-hop,” which is hard to argue, and some defended Timbo’s legacy claiming that sampling is a “small part of his overall prowess as a producer.” Granted, Timbaland is not the only famous producer who loves a good sample. DJ Khaled is definitely among those fond of the production practice.

How do you feel about producers sampling other people’s music on some of their most popular beats?

So apparently Twitter thinks Timbaland is a thief for sampling. Just wait until you type in your favorite song on whosampled???? pic.twitter.com/Xn9y961nJz — Chris (@richchris98) January 18, 2021

Timbaland is trending because Twitter is mad at him for using samples from all over the world. Sampling is an important part of hip hop. It’s the ability to use other art to create something new. The sample could either be chopped or untouched. Let’s not be weird today. — Dedee ? (@thoughtfulbae) January 18, 2021

It’s amazing how people still don’t understand sampling and calling Timbaland a “thief”. If the sample is fire already, you don’t have to manipulate it that much. Timbaland made this shit smack with his drums. https://t.co/qtM8TPZylq — RIP BEAN (@DTrellzBeats) January 18, 2021

Timbaland stealing from the Middle East like a true American. https://t.co/VXdwNqpv5B — The Akyem Prince. (@MrBenjaminB) January 18, 2021

This Timbaland situation and the reactions to it is making me pray that y’all don’t discover any other hip hop producer. — Dedee ? (@thoughtfulbae) January 18, 2021

Timbaland really had TurnItIn 98% similarity on these tunes https://t.co/4qjNl1tqJn — browning stay clowning (@callmechi_chi) January 18, 2021