HoodCelebrityy Spits A Fire Freestyle Over Iconic “Bookshelf Riddim”, Tony Kelly Responds

HoodCelebrityy might have a new song coming on the iconic Bookshelf Riddim.

American based dancehall artiste HoodCelebrityy is showing just how versatile she is, after dropping a snippet of herself delivering a high energy performance on the classic 1998 Bookshelf Riddim. Her freestyle has even earned a nod from the beat’s producer Tony Kelly.

The 29-year-old Portmore native got her big break when she dropped “Walking Trophy” in 2017. She went on to become a member of the Epic Records family and dropped two mixtapes in 2017, Can’t Believe It’s Just a Girl and Trap Vs. Reggae. She has continued to show fans that she is a force to be reckoned with, both locally and internationally. The singer has followed up her breakout hit with other tracks such as “Inside,” “Bum Pon It,” “Run Di Road,” “So Pretty,” which featured Kash Doll, among others.

She has not yet added a title to her most recent freestyle. Perhaps she will be doing so once she gets her fan’s approval of when to hit the release button.

One person who has expressed much delight about the freestyle is Tony Kelly, who would later go on to share the video on his Instagram page, imploring fans to influence HoodCelebrityy to release the official single. Following the release of the snippet, the “Inside” singer woke up to a number of positive reviews. She wasted no time in showing more love to Tony Kelly for sharing the performance. She also explained just how Madout helped to inspire her when she needed it most.

“Woke Up this morning in real life tears when I saw Tony Kelly reposted my video, the man who created the bookshelf Riddim. It’s a Blessing,” she wrote. “I thank everyone of ya that’s supporting reposting inna real life.”

She continued, “Thanks to my Dj Madout mang coming to my house everyday just to refresh my energy. I Love you forever an thankful. Always pushing me and hyping me tellng me how dope I Am.”

Her initial post highlighted that she is currently working on a brand new album. Therefore, fans could be looking at other tracks from the Bronx resident.

Are you excited for Hoodcelebrityy’s take on a 90’s classic?