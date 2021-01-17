Dr. Dre Hit The Studio After Leaving Hospital As “Detox” Rumors Heats Up

Dr. Dre is home and back in the studio as rumors of the release of his oft-delayed album Detox heats up.

While most of us started out the new year with hope for turning over a new leaf after the insanity of 2020, January has already brought us some serious setbacks. In addition to the daily unrest Americans have had to deal with in the political world, music fans suffered a big scare after hearing that Dr. Dre was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm earlier this month.

Worried that 2021 was about to take one of the biggest hip hop icons of all time, fans scrambled online to stay updated about his condition. Thankfully, Dre pulled through and quickly reassured the world that he was in recovery. Now, it looks like Dre is not only on the mend, but back in the studio.

On Friday, January 15th, Ice-T took to social media to update fans on Dre’s behalf, confirming that the NWA member had safely returned home after his stay in the hospital. It seems he wasted no time getting back to the grind either, according to a post by producer Focus, who wrote, “My Big Bro is Super Good!!! We Working…I TOOK THE PIC SO I’M HERE”. The photo showed Dre and several others, including Phonix Beats, Smitty, Dem Jointz, and more, posing for a snapshot in the studio.

In what might amount to even bigger news, Dem Jointz shared the same photo with the telling caption, “And We Back!!! #Detox21”.

While Dre hasn’t spoken out to confirm or deny new rumors about finally dropping the mysterious album known as Detox, the post definitely caught some hype. However, fans know better than to believe rumors about the album after being strung along for so long now. It is possible that Dre’s health scare has motivated him to finally complete some projects he has put on the back burner for far too long.