Ice T Confirms Dr. Dre Was Discharged From Hospital & Now At Home

Dr. Dre is currently resting at home after being discharged from the hospital, Ice T confirms.

A week almost seems like a whole year as the hip hop community grew very concerned about Dr. Dre’s health. The legendary rapper/producer was hospitalized for over a week for a brain aneurysm. Although we were privy to regular updates from his close friends like Ice T, there were still some deep concerns and even some rumors surrounding his health. At least one rumor came out that he was allegedly poisoned using rat poison. As outlandish as it sounds, some fans are speculating.

There is finally some good news on his health as fellow rap legend Ice T offered up an update via Twitter saying that Dre is finally home. “Update: Just FaceTimed with Dr. Dre,” Ice T wrote. “He just made it home. Safe and looking good.”

This is welcoming news for the hip hop community, given how serious a brain aneurysm is, as well as the length of time he spent in the hospital. Dr. Dre was hospitalized at the Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, where he was admitted to the ICU. This means he spent 10 days getting treatment at the medical institution notorious for treating celebrities.

Ice T and Dr. Dre have been friends for years, which means that the West Coast rap legend is likely aware that Ice has been giving regular updates on his condition.

Aside from his recent health scare, Dr. Dre is currently in the middle of a bitter divorce from his estranged wife Nicole Young, who is gunning for a sizeable portion of his billion dollar fortune. While in the hospital, Dre agreed to pay her $2 million per month in temporary spousal support, a sum he first declared as too high.