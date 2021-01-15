YFN Lucci Denied Bail, Played Key Role In Murder Of A Man In Atlanta Per Court Doc

Authorities say Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci was the driver in a shooting in which one person died, and another is left hospitalized.

YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, was wanted by the police who say he was involved in the gang related shooting. He turned himself in on Wednesday after police announced murder charges against him.

According to the police warrant, Bennett and “other gang members” drove through rival gang territory on Dec 10 and two people inside the car opened fire.” The rivals returned fire, hitting a man identified as James Adams, 28, in the head, the police reported. Police also say Adams was “manually ejected” from the car and his body was later retrieved by police from the side of the road. He was already dead.

Another person in the car was also hit. He has been identified as Kevin Wright, 32, who arrived at a fire station nursing a gunshot wound to his abdomen, the police say. He is recovering from the injuries. Police also say that another man – Ra’von Boyd, 23 was also in the car at the time of the shooting. He and a 17-year-old unidentified juvenile were arrested and charged for the incident in Miami after going on the run.

The warrant for Bennett released on Tuesday charged him with murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Meanwhile, his lawyer Drew Findling says a “review of the initial evidence” provided no basis for any criminal charges.”

YFN Lucci took to his Instagram and accounts before turning himself in, where he shared his latest music video. He is known for the song ‘Key to the Streets’ featuring Migos released in 2016.

YFN Lucci is currently behind bars after his bond was denied by a judge.