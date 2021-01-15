Mavado Drops New Song “Not Perfect” Amid Son’s Murder Trial

Mavado drops a perfect dancehall banger called, “Not Perfect.”

The Gully Gad proclaims that he is only taking on ‘wins’ for 2021, and as such, he is professing that his 18-year-old son Dante will be released from juvenile lockup soon. Mavado reveals these and more on his first release for the year, which is a melodic, somber, and meditation like-song titled “Not Perfect.”

United States-based Sponge Music has been cranking out a ton of new releases since the latter part of 2020, and this track adds to the growing list, which includes tracks from Alkaline, Shaneil Muir, Jahmiel, among others. Mavado explains that, like any other man, he is not perfect. He has had a few “run-ins with the cops,” a few broken relationships with former Alliance members, and his high profile beef with Vybz Kartel.

The singjay also has a few enemies within his community of Cassava Piece. In 2018, an incident within the community allegedly led to the murder of Lorenzo Thomas, also known as ‘Israel’ or ‘Trulups.’ The singer’s son and another man have been held for the crime and are currently on trial for conspiracy to murder, arson, shooting with intent, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Mavado is confident his son will be a free man any day now. “Just know very soon dat yuh coming home,” he sings. He also explains that many critics do not know exactly how the incident went down, and he’s just “misunderstanded.” He continues through to the chorus where he sings, “Wish me coulda tell yuh seh me perfect but Am Not.”

Mavado may not identify himself as being perfect, but he does have a way of delivering quality tracks that trod the path of musical perfection. The fans are also of that mindset, which is reflected in them pushing “Not Perfect” all the way to the #3 spot on Youtube’s local trending list.