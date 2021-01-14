Lori Harvey Celebreates 24th Birthday With Steve Harvey & New BF Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey celebrated her birthday with her family and new bae.

Amid going public with their relationship on social media, Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are celebrating the model’s 24th birthday at an intimate get-together with loved ones. Harvey and other members of her family shared snippets of the celebration online, which appeared to be a good time.

With everyone stylishly dressed, a bangers-only playlist on rotation, and lights dripping from the ceiling for the ambiance, the bash was underway. Lori was clad in a black halterneck leather dress and black high heels. In one of the clips on Instagram, her stepdad Steve Harvey was seen dressed in a bright-colored suit looking as dapper as we’d expect the TV star to be.

On her Instagram Story, Lori Harvey shared a video of her reflection on the LED dance floor with her Black Panther star boyfriend making a cameo when he basically video bombed the clip. Earlier that day on the platform, Lori posted a series of photos with the simple caption, “24,” which served as a message board for birthday wishes.

Michael B. Jordan was among those who wished the model a happy birthday writing, “Gimmie!! Sheeesh!!” with the drooling emojis under the photos of the model in sheer white leggings and a corset top with cake smushed all over her fingers. “Happy birthday Turtle!!” Jordan added. The actor probably got what he was asking for later that night, but one could only figure based on the vibe of the party we were all privy to on social media.

The comment garnered hundreds of responses, including one from the birthday girl herself who wrote, “thank you nugget.” Jordan, who is ten years her senior, will be celebrating his birthday next month as well, so we’re expecting their romantic high to maintain its altitude for the foreseeable future.

Just last year, Lori was celebrating her 23rd birthday in Jamaica with her family, friends, and then-boyfriend Future. Sources say the model is trying a new approach with her current relationship, which is why the couple only confirmed their romance recently after months of speculation. Do you think we will get a glimpse of what Lori’s new man got her for her birthday?