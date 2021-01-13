Dr. Dre’s Wife Says He Held A Gun To Her Head Twice & Details Years Of Abuse

Dr. Dre’s wife Nicole Young is detailing years of abuse as their divorce case drags on.

Court documents show that Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young is making new claims as she details years of abuse from Dr. Dre, according to the Daily Mail. She says the rapper held a gun to her head on two separate occasions in 2000 and in 2001. She also claims that he punched her in the head and face twice, and in 2016, he kicked down her bedroom door as she was allegedly “hiding from his rage in 2016.”

Dr. Dre has responded to Young’s past claims about abuse with the music mogul saying, “at no time did I abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety. “Young however says that Dr. Dre “blatantly lies.”

She claims that throughout the marriage, he “verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome,” and urged the court to take these into factor as she makes her case as to why the court should grant her $2 million a month in spousal support. “His long-term abuse must be a factor that the court takes into account in awarding support and fees,” she says.

The couple has been married for 25 years, and Young also claims that in all of the incidents she has cited, the police was never called because she was in fear of her husband. She does, however, say that Dr. Dre failed to mention one incident prior to marriage when she called the police after he physically attacked her. …the police were called in September 1995, before the marriage began after Dr. Dre allegedly “slammed me up against a wall and lifted me off the floor by my neck,” the document says.

She added that she has suffered immensely over the course of the marriage- “I have also offered extensive and painful testimony about Andre’s relentless campaign of abuse and control over me for more than half of my life. It is misleading, revolting and insulting for Andre to suggest that I have not been abused because, as a victim of relentless abuse and isolation, I did not create and maintain a contemporaneous record of abuse inflicted on me.”

She says because of this, Dr. Dre should pay her expenses in the manner as he did during their marriage. Nicole Young and Dre shares two adult children, son Truice and daughter Truly.

Last week Dr. Dre agreed to pay a temporary spousal support payment of $2 million to Nicole as well as pay the costs associated with her Malibu home, as well as her mother’s Pacific Palisades, as the divorce proceedings continue.

Dr. Dre is presently hospitalized in ICU as he recovers from a brain aneurysm he suffered last week.