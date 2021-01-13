50 Cent Proclaim His Greatness After New Song Goes No. 1, “I’m Still 50 Cent”

50 Cent basked in his own glory as his new song “Part of the Game” goes number one on Urban Radio.

It looks like 50 Cent hasn’t forgotten his way around the studio. The New York rapper has always had a way with words and first started impressing after his stand out debut album Get Rich or Die Trying. That was almost 17 years ago. At 45-years-old, he’s scored yet another number 1 track. His “Part of the Game” track, which was created for the new theme music for Power Book III: Raising Kanan is the number 1 most-added song on urban radio. The song also features NLE Choppa and Rileyy Lanez.

Fifty has consistently shown that he has what it takes to stay in the game, and the original theme song for Power, “Big Rich Town,” is still regarded as one of the best television themes in recent times. That track was always a fan favorite, and it seems people were eager to hear what he would produce for the next chapter of the show. They weren’t disappointed.

50 Cent took to Instagram to share the news that he was ecstatic about. “Raising Kanan theme song (Part of the Game) #1 most added at urban radio,” he posted. He added, ‘Oh sh*t i’m still 50 cent LOL.”

Since emerging on the scene with his rap skills, Fifty has gone on to become a social media king and now has a successful producing career as well, not to mention his business pursuits. His fans were appreciative of his efforts. “I heard this on the radio I thought that was Keisha Cole I love the song,” said one fan, “Been on repeat since it dropped,” this one added and this fan said, “This is the throw back feel good Vibes type of song.” He made the post around midnight on January 13 and it has already been liked over 240,000 times.