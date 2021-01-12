Chadwock Boseman’s Wife Tearfully Tribute Him While Accepting Gotham Awards

Late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s, Taylor Simone Ledward, emotionally accepted his Gotham Awards.

The actor who died in 2020 following a long battle with cancer, which he kept a secret from his fans and those he worked with was received the Actor Tribute Award during a live streaming of the virtual ceremony. His co-star in the Netflix original movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Viola Davis, received the Actress Tribute Award.

His wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, who accepted the award on her husband’s behalf at the 30th staging of the Annual IFP Gotham Awards, which is run by Independent Filmmaker Project, praised his work as an actor “as an artist, an actor, and a person, Chad made a practice of telling the truth. He was the mst honest person I ever met, because he didn’t just stop at speaking the truth, he actively searched for it- in himself, in those around him, and in the moment.”

She added that Chadwick Boseman spent his wife impacting people “it became how he lived his life, day in and out. Imperfect and determined. In so doing, he was able to give himself over fully in every moment, to be totally present in his own life and in the lives of people he became. He was blessed to live many lives within his orchestrated one,” she said as she referred to the many roles and corresponding impact Boseman had on people.

This is the first the 43-year-old passed away that his wife has appeared to speak publicly. Ledward was emotional and teary-eyed as she accepted the award on her husband’s behalf.

She said he harnessed the power of letting go and letting God’s love shine through…Not merely telling a story or reading lines off a page, but modeling for us a path of true fulfillment…“thank you, I’m so proud of you, keep shining your light on us,” she said.

Chadwick Boseman is well known for his role as King T’Challa in the blockbuster movie Black Panther. He was diagnosed with colon cancer and, after a four-year battle, died in August 2020. Boseman and Ledward were together since 2015 but only became engaged in October of 2019 and married months before his death- he married the love of his life in a secret wedding ceremony that was only confirmed at the time of his death.