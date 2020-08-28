Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead At 43 From Cancer, Celebrities Reacts

Chadwick Boseman is dead at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Chadwick Boseman is best known as the actor who led one of the most successful films in history, Black Panther, to Box Office success. The famed actor, who played King T’Challa in the hit film, has been quietly battling colon cancer since 2016, and even while filming the movie. His family released a statement late Friday evening confirming he passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family.

“Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” the statement posted on Boseman’s Instagram account reads. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Chadwick Boseman was born in South Carolina, and from an early age, he developed a love for theater. The famed actor attended one of the most famous HBCUs, Howard University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Fine arts. Boseman started directing and writing films, but before long, he discovered his true calling was acting. Chadwick played the role of baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 2013, which catapulted him to stardom. Coincidentally, he passed away on a day that we’re celebrating the legacy of Jackie Robinson, August 28, 2020.

His biggest role would end up being Marvel’s first black superhero, Black Panther. Marvel released a statement saying, “Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace.”

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020

The celebrity world has been reacting to Chadwick Boseman’s untimely death.

“Purpose is the essential element of you. It is the reason you are on the planet at this particular time in history. Your very existence is wrapped up in the things you are here to fulfill." –Chadwick Boseman ?? — TINASHE (@Tinashe) August 29, 2020

Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 29, 2020