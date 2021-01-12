Bob Marley’s “Legend” Ranks In Top 10 On Billboard’s Vinyl Chart For 2020

Bob Marley remains one of the best-selling artistes in the world four decades later.

Few musicians have the timeless presence that reggae legend Bob Marley possess. His music continues to dominate charts and even though he passed away almost 40 years ago his music is still sought after. So much so, the Bob Marley and The Wailers’ compilation set, “Legend” was the sixth best-selling vinyl album for 2020. That’s according to the top 10 published by Billboard magazine. The album sold 148,000 units between January 3 to December 31, 2020.

“Legend” continues to be one of the best selling albums to date for the Marley family and has been maintaining steady numbers since it was first released in May 1984 by Island Records. In fact, since its first release, it remains the best-selling reggae album of all time, with over 11 million copies sold in the United States alone.

It’s truly a magical album that has all 10 of Marley’s Top-40 hit singles in the United Kingdom. Also included are three songs from the original Wailers with Peter Tosh and Bunny Livingston. They are “Stir It Up”, “I Shot the Sheriff”, and “Get Up, Stand Up”. One of the most popular songs on the album is “Redemption Song” which is one of the last songs that he recorded.

“Legend” had been featured in many charts since its release and in 2003 the album was ranked number 46 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 500 greatest albums of all time. Last year, 2020, in August it earned a 13-time platinum certification after selling more than 33 million copies worldwide. In 2020, his family created a 12-part series to celebrate his life and influence in what would have been his 75th year of life.

At the top of the list was Billie Eilish with “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” followed by Harry Styles with his 12-track album “Fine Lines” which sold 232,000 units.

You can take a look at the Billboard’s top 10 selling vinyl albums here:

1 “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” – Billie Eilish

2 “Fine Line” – Harry Styles

3 “Abbey Road” – The Beatles

4 “Guardians Of The Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1Soundtrack”

5 “Greatest Hits”- Queen

6 “Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers” – Bob Marley And The Wailers

7 “The Dark Side Of The Moon” – Pink Floyd

8 “Thriller” -Michael Jackson

9 “Rumours” -Fleetwood Mac

10 “Dont Smile At Me” – Billie Eilish