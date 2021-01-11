Kodak Black Admits He’s “Depressed” & “Lonely” In Prison, Asks For Prayers

Prison is having a negative effect on Kodak Black’s mental health.

Doing hard time in prison can’t be easy for anyone, but Kodak Black appears to be truly struggling, based on the Florida rapper’s recent tweets. Just after 7 AM, Kodak put out a heartbreaking plea to the Twitterverse — one tweet which stated, “Lonely. Sad. Depressed. Pray For Sanity,” and another with a pray that read, “Lord Restore My Heart. Take What’s Broken And Make Whole Again.”

It is not known what exactly triggered the “Vultures Cry 2” rapper’s state of mind, but it may be in part due to the recent political happenings in the US. “We Need To Have Peace, We Need To Have Law And Order,” he wrote in what was seemingly a reference to last week’s incident at the Capitol building in which pro-Trump supporters protested his loss in last November’s presidential election. It is rumored that the outgoing POTUS may pardon Kodak Black, who is serving 46 months for firearm possession before he leaves office in the next couple weeks. “What do you think of the ‘Platinum Plan?’ This is what the community needs…. more ownership,” the incarcerated artist wrote in a tweet before the 2020 election in which he tagged President Trump. “I want to help with justice reform when I am out as well.”

Not all of Kodak Black’s tweets today were doom and gloom, however. The 23-year-old chose to send some love out for Lil Yachty, with whom he collaborated on his third studio album, Bill Israel. “I Love @lilyachty, You Got All My Respect. You A Real One Fasho,” he wrote. Kodak also shared with his Twitter followers that he felt Kanye West is misunderstood, writing, “Y’all Got My Dawg @kanyewest F***ed Up.”

