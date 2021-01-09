Keyshia Cole Explains Why Ashanti Verzuz Was Again Canceled

Keyshia Cole offered concerned fans an explanation why her Verzuz battle with Ashanti didn’t happen.

Fans of Ashanti and Keyshia Cole will have to wait even longer for their Verzuz showdown. COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of dozens of concerts over the past year, and it seems that even virtual Verzuz battles are not immune. An announcement on the official Instagram account confirmed that the upcoming match-up between the two R&B stars that was set to take place on Saturday but has now been postponed.

“I’m so sorry the @verzuztv event didn’t happen!” Keyshia Cole wrote on Instagram. “I want you guys to kno, I really think @applemusic didn’t want to put staff/Production in danger along with @ashanti and myself. Due to the recent spike with the Corona virus …. I kno you all had get togethers and parties planned in states that were open. I’m so sorry! I love you guys, and thank you for the continued love and support over all these years!!! I BEEN READY! And I STAY READY.”

“This has been an emotional week. In addition, as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, safety is a top priority for us,” read the statement from the Verzuz team. “As much as we enjoy having everyone together in the same room, to protect the artists and everyone who works with us in putting the shows together, we’ll be going back to separate locations for a bit.”

Unfortunately for lovers of Keyshia and Ashanti, this is not the first time that their hopes have been put on hold. The original duel between the pair was scheduled for December 12th but had to be put on ice as the “Foolish” singer tested positive for coronavirus. Although she has recovered, it is understandable that the Verzuz organizers want to take every precaution with COVID-19 cases climbing by more than 200,000 per day.

The news of the postponement was met with much disappointment, with many on Twitter saying they no longer cared about the battle between the New York artist and the “Heaven Sent” singer. “If Ashanti and Keyshia scared to battle Verzuz just say that,” read one tweet.

Although organizers have not revealed a new date for the face-off, let’s hope that the third time’s the charm.