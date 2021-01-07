Young Buck Claims He Was Catfished By Transgender After Embarrassing Video

Young Buck is now saying he was catfished and embarrassed by a transgender.

One would like to think that in this day and age, using trans people to troll your enemies wouldn’t continue to persist, but here we are. An incident involving a trans woman and Young Buck has kept 50 Cent on the attack and Young Buck on the defensive for nearly two years now, and Buck was asked to address the situation yet again in a new interview with Vlad TV.

When asked to clarify once more what went down in the viral video depicting Buck in the same room with a trans woman, the rapper vehemently denied any sexual involvement and explained that he was “catfished.”

“When the sh*t first happened, it f*cked me up,” said Buck. “But it wasn’t me knowingly going into a situation knowing what it was. It was one of those things where I was catfished out of some sh*t. Where a person was in the DMS, sending p*ssy squirting all over the room and pop up and say, ‘Hey I’m in your city.’” Apparently, that was all it took to lure Buck into a room with the trans woman, who has since apologized for the incident. Buck claims that when he noticed the woman looked different from her pictures, he decided to leave because he thought he was getting robbed.

50 Cent has since used the video and the surrounding rumors of Young Buck’s sexuality to troll and harass his former G-Unit affiliate.

After Fifty repeatedly misgendered the trans woman involved in the incident and continuously posted jokes about Buck’s sexual preferences on social media, Buck eventually responded with two diss tracks aimed at Fif. However, those songs have since disappeared from YouTube. Of course, we all know if Buck continues to aim disses at Fifty, Fif’s trolling will only become increasingly brutal and even more tasteless.