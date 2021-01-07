Yella Beezy Welcomes Son Dallas Amid Leaked Video

Yella Beezy welcomes a baby boy following leaked video.

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy recently announced that he’s finally been blessed with the newest member of his family, baby Dallas. Unlike most celebs who keep the suspense going by not showing their babies to the word, the rapper made it a duty to attract the blessings of his fans for his youngest.

“Y’all help me welcome Baby Dallas in the right way … he finally came !!!!” Beezy wrote below the picture of himself clutching his son while standing in the hospital. He also hinted that his second son would also be loved and adored much like he is. “Gone be a heart breaker 2!” He wrote.

Yella Beezy has possibly been the source of many heartaches this week, as his genitalia made its way to social media. The release sent females searching the internet for the leaked footage, with many praising the rapper for what he has been blessed with. Quite a few were left heartbroken to know that they are not the mother of his kids.

Beezy explained that the leaked video of him walking around in his house was an honest mistake from his baby mother, who actually pulled the video from the house’s security camera for her own pleasure. The rapper definitely isn’t complaining, though, since his streaming numbers increased almost immediately after the discovery. This has left some critics, including Dj Akademiks, to conclude that the leak was a deliberate PR stunt.

Still, it’s clear the blessings run deep for the 29-year-old rapper, and his kids will be proud to have a dad that sticks with them through thick of things.