Vybz Kartel Fan Out After Nicki Minaj Wishes Him Happy Birthday “World Boss”

Vybz Kartel is celebrating today with A-list celebrity birthday wishes.

It’s the Dancehall King’s birthday, and he is getting messages from all over the globe. Fans, celebrities, friends, family are all sending their celebratory wishes to the incarcerated deejay who turns 45 today. Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, is celebrating his big day ahead of the release of his new album. The project titled Dancehall Royalty is slated to arrive later at midnight and will mark Kartel’s third album release in a year.

In honor of his earth strong, the deejay shared a popular photo of himself on Instagram celebrating a previous birthday with cake and champagne. The comment section was flooded with birthday wishes from local and international artists. Love & Hip-Hop star Spice wrote, “Happy Bloodcl**t birthday KING.” Dancehall artiste Teejay also took to the comments to say, “One up pon the strong mi g.”

The dancehall mogul seemed especially gratified by Nicki Minaj’s comment, which he pinned to the top. He shared another post with a screenshot of the message, which read: “@vybzkartel HBD WORLD BOSS!!!” with the caption “Thanks Queen @nickiminaj.”

It’s not unusual or rare for the rapper to give a shout out to the dancehall star. As a Caribbean native, she is a fan of his work herself, and the two have of course, collaborated in the past and given nods to each other in their songs.

While Vybz Kartel is spending another birthday behind bars, he has so much to celebrate. Today the deejay can reflect on all his accomplishments over the last year and his perpetual reign in the dancehall arena. Then tonight, he will further embellish his discography with his 16th studio album.

Both birthday wishes and congratulations are in order for “Teacha” today. Happy birthday Vybz Kartel!