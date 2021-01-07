Drake’s “Views” Re-enters Billboard Chart After Saying Fans Hated Album

Drake’s Views has re-entered the Billboard chart amidst his statement likening the album to Certified Lover Boy.

As you’d expect with any artist who has the bragging rights for most Billboard Top 10 and Top 40 entries and most Hot 100 entries overall, Drake’s fans are some real beasts. The weight of the rapper’s words is unparalleled and his strong pull in the industry has shown itself yet again with his latest chart achievement.

Though fans have been clamoring for Drake’s new album CLB for what seems like forever now, the rapper has finally promised to deliver it this month. In the meantime, his other recent albums have emerged on the Billboard 200 chart. In the previous frame, Drake’s highly regarded album Take Care, his most recent studio album Scorpion, and 2020’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes charted simultaneously. This week amidst the rapper making reference to it, his 2016 album Views will appear on Billboard’s refreshed chart for the week of January 9, 2021.

Over on Twitter, Billboard Charts announced that “@Drake’s ‘Views‘ re-enters this week’s #Billboard200 at No. 168.” During a recent Instagram Live session, the Toronto rapper joined his dad Dennis Graham for a chat and ended up spilling his thoughts on what he thinks the reception to CLB will be like. “They hated on Views just like they will CLB but it’s music to evolve to,” the rapper said on the livestream. Fans’ interests were immediately piqued which conceivably led to an uptick in streams and converted sales for Views.

With the majority of the rapper’s latest projects charting on the Billboard 200 at once, fans are just waiting for Certified Lover Boy to join the pack. Someone said they don’t call Drake the Billboard King for nothing.

Wouldn’t it be something if the rapper’s new album debuts on the chart alongside the others?