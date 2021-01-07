Bow Wow Clowned For Having A Dozen Women On Tiny Boat, Decides To Upgrade

Growing Up Hip Hop star Bow Wow is being through under the bus, or should we say boat, following a recent clip he uploaded to his Instagram account.

In the clip, Bow Wow and another male can be seen dancing and vibing with a boatful of beautiful females as the craft pulls beside a camera. From the music being played (Chris Brown and Young Thug’s “Go Crazy) it can be assumed that the patrons were having a party on the sea.

“How can i not smile everyday!” Bow Wow questioned in the caption before alerting fans about the new season of Guhhatl.

A caption filled with positive undertones was still not enough to give Bow Wow a free pass from the trolling he received for the size of the boat he decided to party on.

“Boat LOOKS like IT’S about 2 capsize!!!” commented one IG user below the video. Which led to the rapper explaining that there was indeed a larger boat, and the small craft was simply for pickups.

“this is the boat that came with the 100 footer i chartered,” said Bow Wow. “You take this to pick up people. But i mean… you wouldnt know … you gotta talk ya pocket size. Just watch me live and enjoy my brother.”

Bow Wow has been a favorite of trolls for a few years now, and as such, this latest attack doesn’t surprise many. Twitter trolls are having a hard time putting their trust in the explanation he has offered since there were numerous memes of the time he allegedly shared that he was boarding a private jet via Instagram when he was actually flying commercial.

You can check out a couple of the memes below.

He frauds on social media. That’s probably a $30 standard aquarium tour he on ? pic.twitter.com/0xCQSVWnyV — Saaliha (@spiceNsports) January 7, 2021

Y'all punked him into the platinum package??? pic.twitter.com/OcSAvZM4lO — Black Sureno (@LEFTCOASTER28) January 7, 2021