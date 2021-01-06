Usain Bolt Clapped Back At Popcaan While Dropping Some Motivation

Sprint King Usain Bolt offers a diplomatic response to Popcaan following his harsh criticism of NJ’s talent on his and Bolt’s ‘Rags To Riches’ anthem “Living The Dream.”

Popcaan, who classified himself as a friend of Bolt’s executive manager Nugent “NJ” Walker, mentioned that Bolt should direct his influence to other artistes who have ‘real’ talent but do not have the resources to further their dream.

While Popcaan received pretty sound backing from some fans for his comment, others felt that his comment was unnecessary and could have been provided via a private message. As for NJ, he told The Star that he and Usain Bolt would not get themselves caught up in controversy.

“I would have to check for myself about that post but even then I would not have any comment. Controversy is not us at all. We’re just doing what we’re doing and commenting on these things, is not our style,” he said.

This explains the cryptic response Bolt issued via his Instagram page on Tuesday, Jan. 5, a day after Popcaan dropped his comment below Bolt’s promotional video. Bolt again shared a video of himself vibing to the song and coupled it with a few lines about investment and effort.

“What is investment?” he asked. “Usain Bolt won 9 gold medals in 3 Olympics, and he only ran for less than 115 seconds on the track, earning dollars. That’s Economy of effort. But for those 2 minutes, he trained for 20 years. That’s investment. Think long term. Patience.”

Bolt’s love for music, specifically music from the GAZA, is well known. He ventured into music production in 2019 with the Olympe Rosé Riddim, which was used to promote his Olympe Rosé Champaign. That was followed by the Immortal riddim, which featured “ADIADKING” by Vybz Kartel, “Artificial” by Demarco, “Currency” by Masicka, among others.

Based on Bolt’s comment, it seems fans could be in store for even more productions from the Sprint King and his manager, NJ. Are you excited?