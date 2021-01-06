The Weeknd’s Weird Looking Face Left Fans Shook

Fans of The Weeknd are now overly concerned following the debut of his recent look.

The r&b/pop star has become the go-to person for shock value in the last couple of years, and he’s added yet another layer for the new year with a more chiseled and swollen face. He shared the new look with his fans and even dropped a caption that alluded to the cartoon-like look he was going for.

He wrote, “Hello Ken, where’s Barbie.” The behind the scenes look follows The Weeknd’s latest music video for “Save Your Tears,” taken from his massively successful 2020 record, “After Hours.” The Canadian star kept his battered and bruised look going in the media for much of 2020 as he promoted the album. He later appeared in bandages at the 2020 American Music Awards, which immediately attracted rumors that the singer had performed some sort of facial reconstruction. The supposed finished product of the surgery was unveiled in the new music video for “Save Your Tears.”

The dark production sees Abel adorned in a glittery red jacket as he engages a masked audience. He ultimately finds a maskless female who he pulls on stage to increase the tension of the room by pointing a revolver to his head. It turns out the gun is simply a prop that shoots confetti, and it was all just for show. Maybe this is the takeaway The Weeknd wants fans to grasp from his new look. That didn’t stop social media users from reacting with shock to the new look.

“This creeped me tf out lol,” wrote one person below his image on Instagram. “Oh ok cus I thought he went Lil Kim on us,” wrote another, meanwhile someone thought he was poisoned. “he look like he had a allergic reaction wtf,” came the comment.

What do you think of The Weeknd’s new look?

This better be some good ass makeup or something. Ain’t no way The Weeknd ruined his face like this ????? https://t.co/DuTNr1SuRN — Andrew Krishna (@illest_andrew) January 5, 2021

The Weeknd showing off his handsome squidward face???Y'all rockin with it???? pic.twitter.com/onDao5AEU2 — RapTV (@raptvcom) January 6, 2021

So The Weeknd got a new face, KimYe is not a thing anymore, Dr Dre almost left us ? and now Kanye West might be gay ?????????????????????????????? 2021 has been wild ???????????? pic.twitter.com/bfRSOdS0zT — Man Like Taps (@taps_mufc) January 6, 2021