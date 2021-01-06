Rapper Future Baby Mama Eliza Reign To Subpoena Bank For His Financial Records

Eliza Reign is moving to subpoena bank in her quest to get her hands on Future’s financial records.

It’s a new year, but some things don’t change — like Future fighting one of his baby mamas in court. Eliza Seraphin, who is the mother of the Atlanta rapper’s 8th child, is still raging determinedly in her battle to receive child support for the daughter they share. After denying paternity for the first few months of the baby’s life, a DNA test proved that Future is, in fact, the father of the now 1-year-old named Reign.

Eliza Reign has been fierce in her campaign to attain child support for her daughter and initially requested a monthly sum of $53,000 based on reports that the “Over Your Heart” rapper is rumored to be worth $40 million.

Future, however, was not keen to dish out that much dough and instead offered $1,000 a month, which his baby mama rejected. In September, a Florida judge recommended what appeared to be a middle ground of $3,200, courtesy of Future’s claim that he was only making $30,000 a month, but Eliza believes that he is not being completely truthful with his claims.

As a result, she is demanding that the rapper turn over his bank statements, tax documents, and other child support orders, but the 37-year-old is refusing to do so, according to court papers obtained by The Blast. He has objected to the subpoenas which Eliza’s legal team has submitted to SunTrust, which manages Future’s account, and she plans to send additional subpoenas to Wells Fargo Bank.

While the child support case between the pair continues, Future did drop the defamation suit in August. The matter, which had the artist accusing Eliza of tarnishing his reputation, was dismissed with prejudice, meaning that he cannot sue again for the same thing.