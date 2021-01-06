Kim Kardashian Done With Kanye West Preparing For Divorce: Reports

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly getting divorced, according to sources close to the couple. Kim has also hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser to represent her in the matter as the couple will no doubt be splitting assets and finances and deciding on living and custody arrangements of their four (4) children.

Page Six reported that “they are keeping it low-key, but they are done,” its source said. The source also said that the couple did not spend the holidays together as they have separated.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce…she’s done.”

The couple was married in 2014 following Kim’s divorce from Kris Humphries. They have since expanded their family with four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

It seems that the paths of both Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have diverged as she pursues a career in law like her late father. Kim is presently completing a four year in-service that will allow her to take the bar exam and become an attorney-at-law. Her passion for law has seen her using her platform and being an advocate for prison reform.

On the other hand, Kanye harbors lofty dreams of becoming President of the United States. He was an independent contestant in the 2020 elections and secured 1,269 votes. However, the source says Kim has had enough of the foolishness, which includes an unhinged Kanye having major public meltdowns and doing wild things such as peeing on his Grammy’s, ranting that he wanted to divorce Kim on Twitter, and even tweeting about considering abortion of their first born North.

“she is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy shit and she’s just had enough of it.”

Page Six also reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been living separate lives and that Kanye is “completely over the entire family and wants nothing to do with them.”

In July, Kanye had tweeted that he has been wanting to get divorced from Kim “since Kim met with Meek (Mill) at the Waldorf[sic] for ‘prison reform,’” hinting that something more awry than innocent discussions took place between Meek and Kim.

Kanye West has been suffering from bipolar disorder after being diagnosed in 2016. His public outbursts have caused divorce speculations for years from Kim, who reportedly wants out because of his mental health and constant public outbursts.